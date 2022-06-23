June 23, Indian sports news wrap

SWIMMING

FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Sajan fails to qualify for men's 100m butterfly semifinal

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 100m butterfly semifinals at the FINA World Championships at Budapest on Sunday.

Sajan clocked 54.39 in heat 3.

The top 16 swimmers have qualified and Sajan ended up at the 42nd spot. Hungary's Kristof Milak topped the table with a timing of 50.68

FINA World Championship 2022: All you need to know, Indians participating, schedule, timings

-Team Sportstar

FOOTBALL

Indian women's U17 football team suffers 0-7 defeat against Italy

India's Under-17 women's football team suffered a humiliating 0-7 defeat against Italy in the opening match of a four-nation tournament at Grandisco D'lsonzo stadium in Udine.

The Thomas Dennerby-coached side started off the match by trying to press the opposition high up the pitch and entice mistakes from it.

Tackles were flying in from both sides and it was Italy, which was awarded a free-kick in the fourth minute. Beatrice curled the free-kick but she narrowly missed the target.

Italy almost took the lead in the 10th minute as Dragoni had just Indian goalkeeper Monalisa to beat but the latter stretched and produced a wonderful save to deny the Italian.

However, India's resistance soon lay in tatters as just one minute later, Maria Rossi put the ball into the back of the net.

In the 22nd minute, Monalisa was again called into action by Dragoni, but the former again parried the ball out for a corner.

India came the closest to scoring on the half-hour mark when Anita tried a long-range effort to catch the Italian defence off-guard but her shot missed the target by a whisker.

The floodgates opened after that as Anna Longobardi and Giulla Dragoni scored in the 31st and 33rd minutes, respectively, to give the Italians some much-needed cushion.

In the 36th minute, Kajol missed the target by a whisker as India trailed Italy by a 0-3 margin at the half-time break.

Italy picked up right from where they left off in the first half as Manuela Sciabica scored in the 48th minute.

Couple of quick-fire goals followed after that and within 15 minutes of the second half, Italy had extended their lead to six goals.

Dennerby made some changes in the 60th minute as Neha, Rejiya, Babina and Pinku came on for Nitu, Lynda, Kajol and Shelja, respectively. Marta Zambomi scored the final goal of the game in the 67th minute as she stretched Italy's lead to 7 goals.

On an exposure tour, the Indian team will compete in two tournaments to gear up for the U-17 women's World Cup in India during October-November.

- PTI