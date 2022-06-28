More Sports More Sports June 28, Indian sports news wrap June 28 sports wrap: Here are all the major developments in Indian sports today. Team Sportstar 28 June, 2022 21:12 IST FILE PHOTO: Yuki Bhambri in action. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 28 June, 2022 21:12 IST TENNISYuki Bhambri reaches second round at Malaga ChallengerQualifier Yuki Bhambri bt Andrey Kuznetsov 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the ATP Challenger event in Spain on Tuesday.In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in the US, Siddhant Banthia won the doubles title with James Kent Trotter of Japan.The results:€45,730 Challenger, Malaga, SpainSingles (first round): Yuki Bhambri bt Andrey Kuznetsov 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.$15,000 ITF men, South Bend, USDoubles (final): James Kent Trotter (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia bt Felix Corwin & Noah Schachter (US) 6-2, 7-6(3).$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, TunisiaSingles (first round): Jennifer Luikham bt Astrid Cirotte (Fra) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.- Kamesh Srinivasan Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :