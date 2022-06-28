More Sports

June 28, Indian sports news wrap

June 28 sports wrap: Here are all the major developments in Indian sports today.

28 June, 2022

TENNIS

Yuki Bhambri reaches second round at Malaga Challenger

Qualifier Yuki Bhambri bt Andrey Kuznetsov 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the ATP Challenger event in Spain on Tuesday.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in the US, Siddhant Banthia won the doubles title with James Kent Trotter of Japan.

The results:

€45,730 Challenger, Malaga, Spain

Singles (first round): Yuki Bhambri bt Andrey Kuznetsov 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, South Bend, US

Doubles (final): James Kent Trotter (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia bt Felix Corwin & Noah Schachter (US) 6-2, 7-6(3).

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (first round): Jennifer Luikham bt Astrid Cirotte (Fra) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

