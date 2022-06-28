June 28, Indian sports news wrap

TENNIS

Yuki Bhambri reaches second round at Malaga Challenger

Qualifier Yuki Bhambri bt Andrey Kuznetsov 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the ATP Challenger event in Spain on Tuesday.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in the US, Siddhant Banthia won the doubles title with James Kent Trotter of Japan.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Jennifer Luikham bt Astrid Cirotte (Fra) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan