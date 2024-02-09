Top shot putter Karanveer, discus thrower Kirpal among sportspersons handed bans by NADA

India’s top shot putter Karanveer Singh and discus thrower Kirpal Singh were among several athletes across sports who were handed bans for four years by the National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) Disciplinary panel.

Karanveer and Kirpal were handed four-year bans by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA in its order on December 29, 2023. The NADA issued the list of the athletes, who were handed bans by the panel only on Thursday.

Kirpal’s ban period began on July 7, 2023, while Karanveer will serve his ban from July 26, 2023. Both were among around 20 athletes from across sports whose provisional suspensions were revealed by the NADA in July last year.

The 25-year-old Karanveer, who had won a bronze in the Federation Cup last year, had returned positive for methandienone and SARMS enobosarm. He was pulled out of the Indian team for the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok in July last year.

Kirpal, who had won gold in last year’s Federation Cup, had tested positive for stanozolol.

List of other athletes handed bans: Malak Singh (rower; mephentermine): 4-year ban from June 27, 2023. Akshay: (Judoka; methandienone): 4-year ban from May 2, 2023. Hardeep Singh Brar (Judoka; SARMS LGD-4033, SARMS enobosarm): 4-year ban from June 20, 2023. Mohsin Gulab Ali: (Judoka; SARMS enobosarm): 4-year ban from June 20, 2023. Rahul Sevta: (Judoka; oxandrolone and stanozolol): 4-year ban from June 20, 2023. Rohit Singh Tomar: (Kabaddi; metandienone): : 4-year ban from June 5, 2023. Durgesh Kumar: (Kabaddi; metandienone): 4-year ban from June 9, 2023. Ranjeet Bhati (Para-athletics; dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone): 4-year-ban from June 5, 2023.