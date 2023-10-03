MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durant among NBA stars ready to play for USA at Paris Olympics

An American lineup of NBA talent will seek a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal next year in France, where Durant could become the first US man with four basketball golds.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 10:34 IST , New York - 3 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant in action.
FILE PHOTO: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry were among the NBA superstars who said on Monday they were interested in playing for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

An American lineup of NBA talent will seek a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal next year in France, where Durant could become the first US man with four basketball golds.

“I will play in the Olympics next year,” Durant said during media day for the NBA Phoenix Suns.

All-time NBA scoring leader James, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar who won gold in 2008 and 2012, downplayed his interest, saying simply, “Yeah, I do. I do have interest. We’ll see what happens.”

But other players said that four-time NBA champion James, a forward who turns 39 in December, has been a major force behind the scenes in pulling together top players for the 2024 Olympic roster.

“I would love to,” said Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers. “I know Bron is in the forefront of creating a hell of a roster. But that’s first and foremost on how my body is, how my health is, to finish the season.

“It all depends on how well we do and how far we go this season. That would play a lot into my decision on going and playing over in France.”

James knows well the impact a six-month NBA regular season and two months of playoffs can have upon players and their bodies even before the grind of preparing and playing for Olympic gold.

But James downplayed the wear and tear factor.

“Physical toll? I’ll see how I feel at the end of the season,” he said.

Also read | How Dhoni’s process helped Ancy Sojan land dream silver medal in Asian Games

“From the players that we have here off the top of my head that could fill that roster up, I don’t think it would be too much of a physical toll.

“I wouldn’t have to do much. Rebound a little bit, pass a little bit, defend, block some shots, you know? But we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

Lakers power forward Anthony Davis, who figures to be a key big man on the US roster, noted he had already told teammate James that, “If they ask me, I’m in.”

Asked by ESPN if he had been recruiting players for the Olympics, James replied, “We’ve been in communication.”

Golden State Warriors guard Curry, the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point baskets, has won four NBA titles but never an Olympic gold medal. He wants the chance in Paris.

“I talked to some people about the opportunity and definitely if all things stay the same I want to be playing,” Curry said.

“It’s the one thing I haven’t done. I also understand the opportunity for Team USA to kind of reassert themselves as the dominant in the world and that type of stuff.

“So definitely want to be there, and definitely want to be on the team and hopefully things line up that way where we’re all good.”

Also among those who indicated on Monday an interest in the US 2024 Olympic team were Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Julius Randle and Kawhi Leonard.

Those who have previously indicated a desire to play on the squad included Golden State’s Draymond Green and Dallas guard Kyrie Irving.

Another player to consider is reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, who could play for Cameroon, France or the United States. He expects to make a decision soon.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Kevin Durant /

LeBron James /

Stephen Curry

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durant among NBA stars ready to play for USA at Paris Olympics
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - LIVE - India wins bronze in men’s canoe double 1000m, sits 4th with 61 medals, 13 golds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, Hangzhou 2022 October 3 medals tally: India wins bronze in men’s canoe double 1000m; 3 compound archery medals confirmed
    Team Sportstar
  4. Biles in complete control at gymnastic world championships
    AFP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Manchester United plays Galatasaray as UCL back at Old Trafford; Napoli hosts Madrid
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Durant among NBA stars ready to play for USA at Paris Olympics
    AFP
  2. Biles in complete control at gymnastic world championships
    AFP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. France hijab ban ‘against Olympic spirit’ says Islamic Body in Riyadh
    AFP
  5. Biles makes spectacular return at gymnastics worlds
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durant among NBA stars ready to play for USA at Paris Olympics
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - LIVE - India wins bronze in men’s canoe double 1000m, sits 4th with 61 medals, 13 golds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, Hangzhou 2022 October 3 medals tally: India wins bronze in men’s canoe double 1000m; 3 compound archery medals confirmed
    Team Sportstar
  4. Biles in complete control at gymnastic world championships
    AFP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Manchester United plays Galatasaray as UCL back at Old Trafford; Napoli hosts Madrid
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment