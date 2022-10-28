More Sports

Team Sportstar
28 October, 2022 19:48 IST
Women’s youth 40kg champion Akanksha Vyavahare, silver medallist Jyoshna Sabar and bronze medallist Kaken Doyom on the podium in the Khelo India National Ranking weightlifting tournament at Modinagar, UP, on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

World youth silver medallist Akanksha Vyavahare rewrote three records on her way to win the youth women’s 40kg gold medal in the Khelo India National Ranking tournament in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

The previous records of 59kg in snatch, 69kg in clean and jerk and 127 in total were made by Akanksha earlier this year.

Odisha’s Jyoshna Sabar (51kg, 67kg, 118kg) and Arunachal Pradesh’ Kaken Doyom (45kg, 60kg, 105kg) claimed the silver and bronze medals.

Komal Kohar (68kg, 89kg, 157kg) emerged as the champion in the senior women’s 45kg weight class. Sarika Shingare (64kg, 87kg, 151kg) and K.V.L. Pavani Kumari (67kg, 83kg, 150kg) bagged silver and bronze medals.

Pavani claimed the junior crown, while R. Bhavani (58kg, 77kg, 135kg) secured the youth gold medal in 45kg.

