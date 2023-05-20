More Sports

UFC Fight Night, Dern vs Hill LIVE streaming info: Preview, stats, full fight cards, when and where to watch UFC Vegas 73?

UFC Vegas 73: Here’s all you need to know about the Ultimate Fighting Championship fight night, headlined by women’s strawweight fight between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 20 May, 2023 19:36 IST
File image of Mackenzie Dern.

File image of Mackenzie Dern. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill will square off against each other in the women’s strawweight division fight at the Ultimate Fighting Championship fight night at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Dern has had a rocky last few games as she comes into the fight on the back of a majority decision five-round loss against China’s Yan Xiaonan last year. Dern has three wins and two losses in her last five fights. Since her debut, she has 12 wins and three losses, including seven wins by substitution.

Meanwhile, Hill, is the more experience among the two, with 15 wins and 12 losses, including five knockout victories. In contrast to this weekend’s opponent, Hill is on a two-match winning streak, with the most recent one which came against United States’ Emily Ducote in December last year.

Stats that matter:

Mackenzie DernAngela Hill
Record 12-3-015-12-0
Height/weight163cm/52.2kg160cm/52.2kg
Reach 160cm163.8cm
(T)KO/Submissions0 wins by TKO, seven by subFive wins by KO, 0 by Sub
UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill Full fight cards
Main Card - starts at 4:30am IST
Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez
Emily Ducote vs. Loopy Godinez
Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley
Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson
Prelims
Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore
Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo
Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo

STREAMING/TELECAST INFO:

The UFC fight night, headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill will be telecast live across the SonySports network and can also be streamed on SonyLIV. Main cards start at 4:30am IST

