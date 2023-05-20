Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill will square off against each other in the women’s strawweight division fight at the Ultimate Fighting Championship fight night at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Dern has had a rocky last few games as she comes into the fight on the back of a majority decision five-round loss against China’s Yan Xiaonan last year. Dern has three wins and two losses in her last five fights. Since her debut, she has 12 wins and three losses, including seven wins by substitution.

Meanwhile, Hill, is the more experience among the two, with 15 wins and 12 losses, including five knockout victories. In contrast to this weekend’s opponent, Hill is on a two-match winning streak, with the most recent one which came against United States’ Emily Ducote in December last year.

Stats that matter:

Mackenzie Dern Angela Hill Record 12-3-0 15-12-0 Height/weight 163cm/52.2kg 160cm/52.2kg Reach 160cm 163.8cm (T)KO/Submissions 0 wins by TKO, seven by sub Five wins by KO, 0 by Sub

UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill Full fight cards Main Card - starts at 4:30am IST Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez Emily Ducote vs. Loopy Godinez Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson Prelims Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo

STREAMING/TELECAST INFO:

The UFC fight night, headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill will be telecast live across the SonySports network and can also be streamed on SonyLIV. Main cards start at 4:30am IST