McGregor to face Chandler on UFC return, says White

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against Michael Chandler after the two have coached in the UFC’s “The Ultimate Fighter” reality TV show, UFC president Dana White has announced.

Reuters
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor. (File Photo)

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Irishman McGregor, the organisation’s former featherweight and lightweight champion and the first UFC fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously, has not fought since suffering a gruesome leg break against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The 34-year-old will pit his wits against American Chandler, 36, as the two coach teams of up-and-coming fighters against each other in the TV series, which begins on ESPN on May 30, with the pair scheduled to meet when the season ends.

