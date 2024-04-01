MagazineBuy Print

Mirabai Chanu finishes third in group B of IWF World Cup, set to qualify for Paris Olympics

Returning from a six-month injury lay off, Chanu lifted a total of 184kg (81kg+103kg) at the tournament, which is the final and a mandatory qualifier for the Paris Olympics.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 15:33 IST , Phuket - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mirabai Chanu will be the lone Indian weightlifter at the Paris Games.
FILE PHOTO: Mirabai Chanu will be the lone Indian weightlifter at the Paris Games. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mirabai Chanu will be the lone Indian weightlifter at the Paris Games. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu all but qualified for the 2024 Paris Games after she finished third in the women’s 49kg Group B event of the IWF World Cup here on Monday.

Returning from a six-month injury lay off, Chanu lifted a total of 184kg (81kg+103kg) at the tournament, which is the final and a mandatory qualifier for the Paris Olympics.

With the completion of her event, Chanu has fulfilled the criteria for the Paris Olympics, which is participating in two compulsory events and three other qualifiers.

The 2017 world champion is currently ranked second in the women’s 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR), behind China’s Jian HuiHua.

The official announcement for the qualification will come after the conclusion of the World Cup when the OQR will be updated. The top 10 lifters from each weight class will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Chanu, who last competed at the Asian Games in September, where she suffered a hip tendonitis injury, was not at her best, but was able to make five clean lifts.

Her lifts in the snatch and clean and jerk sections were nowhere close to her personal best efforts.

The 29-year-old has a personal best of 88kg in snatch while she had lifted the then world record of 119kg in clean and jerk at the Asian Championships in 2021.

But given that she is coming off an injury and rehab, Chanu still has time to peak in July and her progress looks good.

Chanu will be the lone Indian weightlifter at the Paris Games, which will be her third appearance at the Olympics.

