New cricket and FIFA-approved stadiums planned ahead of international sports summit in in Kerala

The state government is keen to hear and learn from the experiences of international and national sports personalities and officials to brighten the scene in Kerala.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 20:14 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Representative Image: There are plans in place to plan the construction of two FIFA-approved stadiums in Kozhikode and Malappuram.
infoIcon

Representative Image: There are plans in place to plan the construction of two FIFA-approved stadiums in Kozhikode and Malappuram. | Photo Credit: H Vibhu / The Hindu

The Kerala Government, to guide it back to its former glory, will be organising an international sports summit at the Greenfield Sports Hub in Thiruvananthapuram from January 23 to 26.

“We are looking to develop the sports economy in the State and perhaps we are the first State in the country to do so,” said Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman while officially announcing the dates of the International Sports Summit Kerala at the Regional Sports Centre here on Friday.

“We are looking at new fields, new sports models and to develop sports from the micro-level, from the village, panchayat and district levels which will help improve things at the state level. This will also help generate employment, through the appointment of coaches, in a big way.”

The Government is keen to hear and learn from the experiences of international and national sports personalities and officials to brighten the scene in Kerala.

ALSO READ: Kerala’s legendary Santosh Trophy-winning team to celebrate golden jubilee of maiden title on December 10

Around 2000 investors and dignitaries from nearly 25 countries and 18 States are expected to take part in the four-day event.

“We plan to attract an investment of at least Rs 500 crore,” said Abdurahiman.

Plans are also on to build FIFA-approved stadiums in Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Meanwhile, Jayesh George, the president of the Kerala Cricket Association, is planning to construct a new cricket stadium near the international airport at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam. He said that he had discussions with the sports minister about the project.

“The project, in some 25 to 30 acres, is likely to cost between Rs 350 to 400 crore and the Sports Minister has assured us help with the necessary clearances,” said Jayesh. “The cricket stadium project will also be discussed at the international sports summit.”

