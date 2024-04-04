ONE Fight Night 21 LIVE streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch Eersel Vs. Nicolas?

PREVIEW

Two-sport ONE Lightweight World Champion Regian Eersel will put his kickboxing crown on the line against undefeated Frenchman Alexis Nicolas in the ONE Fight Night 21 main event at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday.

“The Immortal” is riding a win streak that spans a staggering 22-fights, and he has shown no signs of slowing down in his 10-fight tenure on ONE Championship’s global stage.

Most recently, Eersel dispatched Russian powerhouse Dmitry Menshikov with one punch to notch yet another defense of his Lightweight Muay Thai World Title.

But in Nicolas, the Surinamese superstar is faced with a challenger that only knows how to win.

The savate stylist boasts a perfect 23-0 record as a professional, and he made his ONE debut with an ultra-impressive decision win over rising star Magomed Magomedov at ONE Friday Fights 47 earlier this year.

In the co-main event, ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo defends his newly minted 26-pound gold belt for the first time against Australia’s Izaak Michell.

Eersel vs. Nicolas Full Fight Card

Lightweight Kickboxing World Title: Regian Eersel (c) vs. Alexis Nicolas

Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title: Tye Ruotolo (c) vs. Izaak Michell

Bantamweight Muay Thai: Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

Heavyweight MMA: Ben Tynan vs. Duke Didier

Flyweight Muay Thai: Jacob Smith vs. Denis Puric

Catchweight (180lb) Submission Grappling: Kade Ruotolo vs. Francisco Lo

Welterweight MMA: Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Valmir Da Silva

Flyweight Muay Thai: Dedduanglek TDed99 vs. Taiki Naito

Bantamweight MMA: Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Wang Shuo

Live streaming/telecast information The ONE Fight Night 21: Ersel vs Nicolas will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app/website. The event will also be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2