PREVIEW
Two-sport ONE Lightweight World Champion Regian Eersel will put his kickboxing crown on the line against undefeated Frenchman Alexis Nicolas in the ONE Fight Night 21 main event at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday.
“The Immortal” is riding a win streak that spans a staggering 22-fights, and he has shown no signs of slowing down in his 10-fight tenure on ONE Championship’s global stage.
ALSO READ | UFC Saudi Arabia cards announced: Whittaker vs Chimaev to headline event
Most recently, Eersel dispatched Russian powerhouse Dmitry Menshikov with one punch to notch yet another defense of his Lightweight Muay Thai World Title.
But in Nicolas, the Surinamese superstar is faced with a challenger that only knows how to win.
The savate stylist boasts a perfect 23-0 record as a professional, and he made his ONE debut with an ultra-impressive decision win over rising star Magomed Magomedov at ONE Friday Fights 47 earlier this year.
In the co-main event, ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo defends his newly minted 26-pound gold belt for the first time against Australia’s Izaak Michell.
Eersel vs. Nicolas Full Fight Card
Lightweight Kickboxing World Title: Regian Eersel (c) vs. Alexis Nicolas
Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title: Tye Ruotolo (c) vs. Izaak Michell
Bantamweight Muay Thai: Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
Heavyweight MMA: Ben Tynan vs. Duke Didier
Flyweight Muay Thai: Jacob Smith vs. Denis Puric
Catchweight (180lb) Submission Grappling: Kade Ruotolo vs. Francisco Lo
Welterweight MMA: Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Valmir Da Silva
Flyweight Muay Thai: Dedduanglek TDed99 vs. Taiki Naito
Bantamweight MMA: Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Wang Shuo
Live streaming/telecast information
Latest on Sportstar
- GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill tops list of highest individual scores of the season
- ONE Fight Night 21 LIVE streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch Eersel Vs. Nicolas?
- I-League 2023-24: Second-half of NEROCA vs Sreenidi Deccan delayed as floodlights stop working
- I-League 2023-24: Castaneda’s late equaliser salvages draw for Sreenidi, delays title celebrations of Mohammedan Sporting
- Australia’s Nathan Lyon eager to link up with James Anderson at Lancashire
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE