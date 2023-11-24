Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, to be released from prison on January 5

Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole and will be released from prison on January 5.

He was jailed in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Known as the “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, Pistorius went from a public hero as a Paralympic champion to a convicted killer in hearings that caught the world’s attention a decade ago.

He was initially jailed for five years in 2014 for culpable homicide by a high court, but the Supreme Court of Appeal in late 2015 found him guilty of murder after an appeal by prosecutors.

He was sent back to jail for six years in 2016 after a High Court sentence, which was less than half the 15-year minimum term sought by prosecutors. In 2017, the Supreme Court more than doubled his murder sentence to 13 years and five months, saying the six-year jail term was “shockingly lenient.”

(Inputs from Reuters)