45 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far

With only 45 days left for the Paris Olympics, the Indian athletes are preparing as well as they can to improve their tally of seven from Tokyo 2020, and will try to hit double digits this time around.

At Tokyo, the Indian contingent consisted of 124 athletes, which was the largest ever sent by the country in history.

Here’s the list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics so far:

Archery

Recurve Men: Dhiraj Bommadevara

Athletics

Men:

Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar*

Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena

20km racewalk: Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht, Ram Baboo

3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable

Women:

20km racewalk: Priyanka Goswami

3000m steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary

Mixed events:

Marathon race walk mixed relay: Priyanka Goswami/Akshdeep Singh

Relay:

Men’s 4x400m: Muhammed Anas Yahiya/Muhammed Ajmal/Arokia Rajiv/Amoj Jacob

Women’s 4x400m: Rupal/Jyothika Sri Dandi/ MR Poovamma/Subha Venkatesan

Badminton

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women’s Doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa

Boxing

Men: Amit Panghal (51kg), Nishant Dev (71kg)

Women: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg)

Equestrian

Dressage

Men: Anush Agarwalla

Hockey

Men’s team

Rowing

Men: Balraj Panwar (Single Scull)

Sailing

Men’s ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan

Women’s ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan

Shooting

10m Air Rifle

Men: Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta

Women: Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita

50m Rifle 3-position

Men: Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Tomar

Women: Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil

10m Air Pistol

Men: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema

Women: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan

25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Men: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu

25m Pistol

Women: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

Trap**

Men: Bhowneesh Mendiratta

Women: Rajeshwari Kumari

Skeet**

Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Women: Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan

Mixed events:

10m Air Pistol: Two Indian pairs

10m Air Rifle: Two Indian pairs

Skeet: One Indian pair

Table Tennis

Men’s Team: Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar

Women’s Team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath

Men’s Singles: Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai

Women’s Singles: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula

Wrestling

Women’s Freestyle

Vinesh Phogat – 50kg, Antim Panghal – 53kg, Anshu Malik – 57kg, Nisha Dahiya – 68kg, Reetika Hooda – 76kg

Men’s Freestyle

Aman Sehrawat – 57kg

*ruled out of Olympics due to injury.

**These are the quota winners. Final shotgun team yet to be announced.