Archers Parth Salunkhe, Ojas Deotale score higher than world records at National Junior assessment trials

Recurve archer Parth Salunkhe and compound archer Ojas Deotale from Maharashtra got better scores than at least four existing world records at the National Junior (under-21) assessment trials in Sonipat on Thursday.

These performances will be officially entered as world records only after ratification from World Archery.

Salunkhe performed better than the world records for 144 arrows (1353 points out of 1440) and double 70m round (1354).

The record for 144 arrows was made by Korean Kim Seoung Hoon (1351) in 2011. USA archer Joonsuh Oh (1348) set the double 70m record in 2021.

Deotale scored 1423 and 1427 out of 1440 to go past the world record mark of 1419 for 144 arrows twice in a day. The record was scripted by Netherland’s Mike Schloesser in 2014.

Deotale’s scores were also more than German Paolo Kunsch’s total of 1422, set in 2020, over a double 50m round.