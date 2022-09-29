More Sports

Ritu Phogat loses to Tiffany Teo in comeback match in ONE 161

The 28-year-old Ritu had not featured in the Championship since her loss in the atomweight championship final against Stamp Fairtex on December 3, 2021.

29 September, 2022 18:52 IST
India’s Ritu Phogat lost to Tiffany Teo at the ONE 161 in Singapore on Thursday.

India’s Ritu Phogat lost to Tiffany Teo at the ONE 161 in Singapore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Ritu Phogat lost to Singapore’s Tiffany Teo in an atomweight clash at the ONE Championship’s ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai event in Singapore on Thursday.

Ritu was outdone by Tiffany by submission with a rear-naked choke, with eight seconds left in the first round.

Meanwhile, Tiffany was making her mark in the atomweight division for the first time, having been a two-time title contender in the strawweight category in the past.

