More Sports

Sports Ministry funds Olympic sailor Vishnu Saravanan’s training, competition in Netherlands

Vishnu, who is set to compete in the Hague Test Event (ILCA 7) from September 16 onwards, left for Netherlands on Tuesday. He would be training there from September 7-15.

PTI
New Delhi 06 September, 2022 23:00 IST
New Delhi 06 September, 2022 23:00 IST
Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitating Sailor Vishnu Saravanan during the opening ceremony of Hyderabad Sailing Week, at Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad on Friday, August 13, 2021. (File Photo)

Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitating Sailor Vishnu Saravanan during the opening ceremony of Hyderabad Sailing Week, at Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad on Friday, August 13, 2021. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Vishnu, who is set to compete in the Hague Test Event (ILCA 7) from September 16 onwards, left for Netherlands on Tuesday. He would be training there from September 7-15.

The Sports Ministry will finance Olympic sailor Vishnu Saravanan's 13-day training and competition stint in the Hague, Netherlands under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Vishnu, who is set to compete in the Hague Test Event (ILCA 7) from September 16 onwards, left for Netherlands on Tuesday. He would be training there from September 7-15.

TOPS financial assistance will cover Vishnu's flight, accommodation, local travel, and food costs among others, and will also provide him an out-of-pocket allowance of USD 50 per day for any other expense he might incur, a release said.

Vishnu, who won a bronze medal at the Under-21 World Championships in 2019, has been a part of the TOPS scheme since before Tokyo Olympics and is considered one of the top medal contenders for India at the Asian Games next year.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Ultimate Kho Kho: Match 1 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Mumbai Khiladis 69-44

Jonty Rhodes in Ultimate Kho Kho: A cricket skill Kho Kho players can perfect

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us