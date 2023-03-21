More Sports

Senior National Fencing Championship in Pune from March 25

Pune 21 March, 2023 16:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi (L) compete against India’s C.A. Bhavani Devi in the women’s individual sabre qualifying bout during the Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 26, 2021. | Photo Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI

Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi will be one of the major attractions when over 700 fencers from across the country participate in the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship in Pune from March 25 to 28.

Hosted by the Fencing Association of India along with Maharashtra Fencing Association and DY Patil International University, the championship will be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi.

Bhavani Devi will participate in the women’s individual sabre event.

“We are providing state-of-the-art facilities for the fencers. There has been 14 pistes, which have been created for the Championship. Nutritious food after consultation from specialized dieticians focusing on the calorie intake will be provided to each of the fencers, who will take part in the championship,” said FAI president Satej Patil.

