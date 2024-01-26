MagazineBuy Print

Spain replaces anti-doping chief after irregularities controversy

The Spanish government demanded earlier in January that Jose Luis Terreros step down because of the “reputational damage” Spanish sport and the agency had suffered as a result.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 16:41 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Spain’s anti-doping agency has approved the appointment of former Secretary of State for Health Silvia Calzon as its chief. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Spain replaced the chief of its anti-doping agency (CELAD) on Friday after accusations of malpractice.

The Spanish government demanded earlier in January that Jose Luis Terreros step down because of the “reputational damage” Spanish sport and the agency had suffered as a result.

CELAD said in a statement it has approved the appointment of former Secretary of State for Health Silvia Calzon to the position.

“At its meeting on Friday, the board of directors ... approved the appointment of Silvia Calzon to the post of director general of the organisation,” announced CELAD, without referring to Terreros.

READ | India second worst country in WADA’s 10-year global study of positive doping cases by minors

Spain’s leading governmental sports authority (CSD) had asked Terreros to resign on January 5.

The CSD passed on a report on the agency to Spanish prosecutors after an investigation into a complaint alleging “irregularities in the use of public funds and in the control and sanctioning of doping”.

Spanish media outlet Relevo said CELAD had exploited bureaucratic loopholes to cover up positive cases.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) also heavily criticised CELAD and said it was holding a comprehensive investigation, while threatening “significant consequences for Spanish sport” if doping cases are not dealt with appropriately.

CELAD responded on January 10 in a statement, describing the reports of malpractice as “untrue” and “biased conjectures as a result of sensationalist interpretations”.

Terreros then told El Pais he would step down but at his own pace, and said the reports were “false information”.

