Haryana wins Best State for Promotion of Sports Award at Sportstar Aces 2022

The Haryana State government won the Best State for the Promotion of Sport honour in the 2022 edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Saturday.

Haryana's evolution as the stronghold of India's Olympic dreams reflected with 32 athletes from the state participating in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The state's best moment was captured when javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (gold medallist), wrestlers Ravi Dahiya (silver medallist) and Bajrang Punia (bronze medallist) rewrote the history books at the Games.

With a sports budget of Rs 541.41 crore for the previous financial year, Haryana continued to improve its commitment towards all sports that feature in Olympic, Asian Games, Paralympic, Commonwealth Games as well as rural games.

Its athletes also shone at the Tokyo Paralympics with nine of India's 19 medals coming from the state.

On the international front, Haryana's athletes have bagged a whopping 976 medals in the last six years.