MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tahiti locals say plans for smaller surf judging tower still unacceptable

Locals from Teahupo’o last month protested plans by Games organisers to build a new 14-metre aluminium tower and a permanent 800m service pipeline to enable up to 40 people to watch, film and judge the surfing competition.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 11:35 IST , French Polynesia - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - A surfer rides a wave during the Tahiti Pro surfing competition, a test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Teahupo’o, French Polynesia.
FILE PHOTO - A surfer rides a wave during the Tahiti Pro surfing competition, a test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Teahupo’o, French Polynesia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - A surfer rides a wave during the Tahiti Pro surfing competition, a test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Teahupo’o, French Polynesia. | Photo Credit: AP

Residents of the Tahitian village that will host the 2024 Olympic surfing event remain opposed to plans to build a new smaller judging tower on the reef, saying it will still damage corals and risk the health of the lagoon.

Locals from Teahupo’o last month protested plans by Games organisers to build a new 14-metre aluminium tower and a permanent 800m service pipeline to enable up to 40 people to watch, film and judge the surfing competition.

Games organisers including Paris 2024 and the French Polynesia government said this month they had decided building a new tower that is “less imposing and substantially reduced in size and weight” was the best option, after discussing issues raised by various stakeholders.

The new tower will be the same size and location as an older wooden tower that has been used by surfing’s professional world tour for its annual Teahupo’o event for years, allowing smaller equipment to be installed on-site.

Some facilities will be removed or made temporary, but new permanent foundations will still be needed for the tower to be certified, which is essential for insurance purposes, organisers said.

A group including local environmental organisations, residents and surfers said the planned compromise does not adequately address their concerns.

“For me, it seems impossible to build 12 new foundations without destroying the reef,” famed local surfer Matahi Drollet said in a video on social media, asking organisers for evidence existing foundations were not up to standard.

Mati Hoffann, a maritime works manager who worked on installing the original tower, said drilling new foundations represented a “considerable risk” for the reef.

“I’ve spent my life working in the Polynesian lagoon. I guarantee you that technical specifications have been respected: 20 years later, foundations are still intact.”

Paris 2024 did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Drollet and other residents did not comment on whether further protests or other measures were planned but said they wanted their message to reach French President Emmanuel Macron and the Minister of the Environment.

“We are just trying to spread the message that no contest in this world is worth the destruction of nature,” Drollet said. “That goes against the true value of surfing and sport in general.”

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Philadelphia 76ers ends Oklahoma City Thunder's six-game win streak
    Reuters
  2. Inzaghi hopes for Sanchez return as Inter face demanding December
    Reuters
  3. Tahiti locals say plans for smaller surf judging tower still unacceptable
    Reuters
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Mumbai crosses 200 with Bista ton; Karnataka jolts Delhi with three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vidit Gujrathi: Have a lot more faith now that I can defeat world’s best
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Tahiti locals say plans for smaller surf judging tower still unacceptable
    Reuters
  2. Sumit Antil wants to prepare for 2024 Paris Paralympics in Sonipat and not abroad
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 26
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt weights pros and cons of the new wrestling selection policy for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Philadelphia 76ers ends Oklahoma City Thunder's six-game win streak
    Reuters
  2. Inzaghi hopes for Sanchez return as Inter face demanding December
    Reuters
  3. Tahiti locals say plans for smaller surf judging tower still unacceptable
    Reuters
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Mumbai crosses 200 with Bista ton; Karnataka jolts Delhi with three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vidit Gujrathi: Have a lot more faith now that I can defeat world’s best
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment