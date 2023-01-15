More Sports

UFC 285: Ngannou exits UFC, Jon Jones to face Cyril Gane for heavyweight title

UFC president said on Saturday that despite two years of negotiations with Francis Ngannou an agreement could not be reached and that the heavyweight was leaving the company.

Reuters
15 January, 2023 16:59 IST
15 January, 2023 16:59 IST
Jon Jones will replace Francis Ngannou in the heavyweight title clash against Cyril Gane in March.

Jon Jones will replace Francis Ngannou in the heavyweight title clash against Cyril Gane in March. | Photo Credit: UFC

UFC president said on Saturday that despite two years of negotiations with Francis Ngannou an agreement could not be reached and that the heavyweight was leaving the company.

Jon Jones will face France’s Cyril Gane for the UFC heavyweight title at the T-Mobile Arena on March 8 after champion Francis Ngannou vacated the belt to enter free agency, UFC president Dana White told a news conference.

Speaking after an event at the UFC’s Apex venue, White said on Saturday that despite two years of negotiations with the 36-year-old Ngannou an agreement could not be reached and that the heavyweight was leaving the company.

Also Read
UFC Fight Night 217, Strickland vs. Imavov: Fight previews, full fight card details, weigh-in results

“We offered Francis a deal that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the history of the company, more than (former champion Brock) Lesnar, more than anybody, and he turned the deal down,” White said.

His replacement as champion will be crowned when American Jones, a former light heavyweight champion who has previously been banned for doping, meets Gane, who held the interim heavyweight championship until he was beaten by Ngannou for the undisputed title in January 2022.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us