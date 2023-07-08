MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC 290 LIVE streaming info: Preview, fight cards, when and where to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez?

UFC 290: Here is all you need to know about the Ultimate Fighting Championship 290, headlined by the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 19:26 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Alexander Volkanovski, left, and Yair Rodriguez during a news conference ahead of UFC 290.
Alexander Volkanovski, left, and Yair Rodriguez during a news conference ahead of UFC 290. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Alexander Volkanovski, left, and Yair Rodriguez during a news conference ahead of UFC 290. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

The main event of UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday will feature featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against interim champion Yair Rodriguez in a title unification bout.

Volkanovski (25-2 MMA, 12-1 UFC) enters his title defense with only two career defeats -- one at welterweight and the other against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his most recent bout. Meanwhile, Rodriguez (16-3, 10-2) has won his past two fights.

UFC 290 - Full fight card
Main card
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight Title
Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight Title
Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore: Middleweight
Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight
Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner: Lightweight
Prelims
Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price: Welterweight
Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar: Flyweight
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes: Strawweight
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield: Light Heavyweight

While Rodriguez enters the fight with momentum, he has yet to face an opponent with Volkanovski’s resume in the octagon. Volkanovski fell short in his bid to become a two-division champion, but he has successfully defended his featherweight belt four times since 2019.

Read other UFC stories/results - HERE

Six of Volkanovski’s past seven fights have gone the distance. Meanwhile, Rodriguez won the interim featherweight belt by submitting Josh Emmett at UFC 284.

MORENO, PANTOJA FINALLY MEET AGAIN

The flyweight title is on the line in the co-main event, with Brandon Moreno (21-6, 9-3-2) defending his title against Alexandre Pantoja (25-5, 9-3).

Moreno will make the first defense of his second title and has won his past two fights. However, Pantoja enters on a three-fight winning streak and already boasts two wins over Moreno - by submission on The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions in 2016 and by decision at UFC Fight Night in 2018.

A lot has transpired in the five years since, and Moreno does have a two-inch height and three-inch reach advantage.

Moreno is the -225 favorite and has drawn 52 percent of the total bets at BetMGM, but it’s Pantoja (+175) who has been backed by 78 percent of the money.

There are three other fights on the main card Saturday:

ALSO READ
UFC: Du Plessis confident of finishing off Whittaker, says ‘I’ll be the next champion’

Dricus Du Plessis (19-2, 5-0) vs. Robert Whittaker (25-6, 15-4): The second-ranked Whittaker’s only two losses in his past 15 fights have both come against top-ranked Israel Adesanya. Whittaker does face a dangerous opponent in Du Plessis, who enters on a seven-fight win streak, including five in the UFC.

It’s a compelling matchup, with Whittaker owning nine knockouts and Du Plessis eight to go along with 10 submissions. Whittaker is the -275 favorite and has drawn 83 percent of the total fight bets, while Du Plessis (+300) has been another popular underdog with 84 percent of the money backing him.

--Dan Hooker (22-12, 12-8) vs. Jalin Turner (13-6, 6-3): Turner said he “learned a lot” in a couple of sessions with Khamzat Chimaev during a recent visit to Dubai following a loss to Mateusz Gamrot in his most recent fight.

Turner will be fined 20 percent of his purse after failing to make weight and declining to cut two pounds. Still, he is a big favorite at -275. Hooker (+225) has been backed by 69 percent of the money.

--Bo Nickal (4-0, 1-0) vs. Val Woodburn (7-0, 0-0): Woodburn was added on short notice after Tresean Gore dropped out after fight week began. This is only the second UFC fight for Nickal, who scored a submission of Jamie Pickett.

Nickal is a massive -2500 favorite, which has led to little action at the book. Woodburn (+1100) would offer a nice return on the investment should he score a major upset in his UFC debut, and has been backed by 97 percent of the bets and 96 percent of the money.

-Reuters

Streaming/telecast info
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez can be live streamed on Sony LIV and will be telecast live across the Sony Sports network at 7:30am IST.

Related Topics

Alexander Volkanovski /

Yair Rodriguez /

Robert Whittaker /

Dricus du Plessis /

UFC /

MMA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India storms into quarters of Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 290 LIVE streaming info: Preview, fight cards, when and where to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy semifinal: South Zone dodges North’s tricks, advances to final
    Ashwin Achal
  4. De Gea confirms Manchester United departure
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula One: Mercedes plays down Red Bull’s recruiting of F1 engine staff
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC 290 LIVE streaming info: Preview, fight cards, when and where to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 8
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jeremy will see off bad phase and come back stronger: National weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Sheikh Talal replaces his suspended brother, keeps Asian Olympic leadership in Al Sabah family
    AP
  5. US Olympic medallist, world champion Joey Mantia retires from speedskating at age 37
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India storms into quarters of Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 290 LIVE streaming info: Preview, fight cards, when and where to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy semifinal: South Zone dodges North’s tricks, advances to final
    Ashwin Achal
  4. De Gea confirms Manchester United departure
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula One: Mercedes plays down Red Bull’s recruiting of F1 engine staff
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment