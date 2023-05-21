Mackenzie Dern put on a dominating performance to beat Angela Hill in the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night in women’s strawweight division at the Apex arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Dern did everything but knock out Hill, taking the cards 49-43, 49-44 and 49-44 via unanimous decision.

Big performance, BIG win for @MackenzieDern!



She takes our #UFCVegas73 main event by unanimous decision 👏 pic.twitter.com/pGq8SxzGZK — UFC (@ufc) May 21, 2023

Dern had one knockdown, three takedowns and connected on 247 strikes -- 126 significant strikes -- to just 94 and 66 for Hill.

“We’ve all kinda fought almost everyone but I never fought an ex-champion and I feel like I could have that opportunity now,” Dern said afterward, saying she’d like to fight Rose Namajunas.

“I don’t know what Rose is up to, but if she’s interested in fighting, I’d like to fight Rose.”

Dern improved to 13-3 while Hill dropped to 15-13.