Mackenzie Dern put on a dominating performance to beat Angela Hill in the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night in women’s strawweight division at the Apex arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Dern did everything but knock out Hill, taking the cards 49-43, 49-44 and 49-44 via unanimous decision.
Dern had one knockdown, three takedowns and connected on 247 strikes -- 126 significant strikes -- to just 94 and 66 for Hill.
“We’ve all kinda fought almost everyone but I never fought an ex-champion and I feel like I could have that opportunity now,” Dern said afterward, saying she’d like to fight Rose Namajunas.
“I don’t know what Rose is up to, but if she’s interested in fighting, I’d like to fight Rose.”
Dern improved to 13-3 while Hill dropped to 15-13.
UFC Vegas 73 reusults
Main Card
Mackenzie Dern def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44)
Anthony Hernandez def. Edmen Shahbazyan via TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 3
Loopy Godinez def. Emily Ducote via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Joaquin Buckley def. Andre Fialho via KO (head kick) at 4:15 of Round 2
Diego Ferreira def. Michael Johnson via KO (punch) at 1:50 of Round 2
Preliminary Card
Viacheslav Borshchev def. Maheshate via TKO (punches) at 2:37 of Round 2
Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Vanessa Demopoulos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Gilbert Urbina def. Orion Cosce via TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of Round 2
Rodrigo Nascimento def. Ilir Latifi via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Chase Hooper def. Nick Fiore via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Natalia Silva def. Victoria Leonardo via TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1
Themba Gorimbo def. Takashi Sato via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)