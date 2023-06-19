Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ultimate Table Tennis schedule out; Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis kickstart Season 4 on July 13

A total of 18 ties including the semi-finals and final, will be played among the six franchisees starting 7.30PM. The semi-finals are scheduled on July 28 and 29 while the grand finale will be held on July 30.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 15:36 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
UTT promoter Vita Dani and Indian paddler Manika Batra.
UTT promoter Vita Dani and Indian paddler Manika Batra. | Photo Credit: UTT
infoIcon

UTT promoter Vita Dani and Indian paddler Manika Batra. | Photo Credit: UTT

The schedule for Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 was announced on Monday as the defending champions Chennai Lions takes on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on July 13.

A total of 18 ties including the semi-finals and final, will be played among the six franchisees starting 7.30PM. The semi-finals are scheduled on July 28 and 29 while the grand finale will be held on July 30.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the support of the Table Tennis Federation of India.

ALSO READ
Prannoy to lead India’s challenge in Taipei Open

Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT are the other four franchisees to fight for the coveted title.

Bengaluru Smashers and U Mumba TT will begin their campaign in the second tie of the season on July 14 whereas Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers will play their opener on July 15.

UTT Season 4 will witness the presence of top global stars including ace African paddler Quadri Aruna (WR16) and USA’s Lily Zhang (WR24) alongside Indian stars Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

Keeping up with the UTT’s tradition of unfolding exciting young Indian talents, Season 4 will also see some of the brightest Indian prospects in Payas Jain, SFR Snehit and Diya Chitale among many others.

Eighteen ties to be played at Pune’s Balewadi Sports Complex; live on Sports 18 and JioCinema

Related Topics

Ultimate Table Tennis /

Chennai Lions /

Puneri Paltan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ultimate Table Tennis schedule out; Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis kickstart Season 4 on July 13
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 45/2 (12 overs); Root, Pope open session vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prannoy to lead India’s challenge in Taipei Open
    PTI
  5. Ashes HIGHLIGHTS, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3, STUMPS: Rain plays spoilsport; England 28/2 (10.3 overs), leads by 35 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Ultimate Table Tennis schedule out; Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis kickstart Season 4 on July 13
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 19
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2022: India’s League of Legends team to battle for seeding in Macau
    Team Sportstar
  5. Maeder honoured as Skjelmose wins Tour of Switzerland
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ultimate Table Tennis schedule out; Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis kickstart Season 4 on July 13
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 45/2 (12 overs); Root, Pope open session vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prannoy to lead India’s challenge in Taipei Open
    PTI
  5. Ashes HIGHLIGHTS, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3, STUMPS: Rain plays spoilsport; England 28/2 (10.3 overs), leads by 35 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment