Weekly Digest (December 20-26): Harbhajan retires, India wins bronze at Men's Asian Champions Trophy

CRICKET

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced retirement from all forms of the game via Twitter on Friday. (REPORT)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the franchises that the IPL mega-auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. (REPORT)

Former England captain Ray Illingworth passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday. (READ)

India head coach Rahul Dravid refused to share details of any internal conversation that he 'might or might not have had' with the national selection committee on the white-ball captaincy. (READ)

Brian Lara has been named the batting coach and the strategic advisor of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the next edition of the Indian Premier League. Dale Steyn will be the bowling coach. (READ)

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has undergone a second operation on his injured right elbow and will be sidelined until next summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Tuesday. (READ)

Australia's Test No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne is now the number one batter in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, surpassing England’s Joe Root who had been on top since August this year. (READ)

FOOTBALL

FC Goa manager Juan Ferrando triggered his release clause to take over the vacant head coach position at ATK Mohun Bagan, after it parted ways with Antonio Lopez Habas. (REPORT)

FC Goa appointed its technical director Derrick Pereira as its head-coach. (REPORT)

FC Goa's Ortiz was handed an additional one game ban after he was found guilty of 'committing serious misconduct' after being charged with 'violent conduct' in the win over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League on December 11. (REPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur was knocked out of the Europa Conference League after UEFA said the English club must forfeit its final group game against Rennes following the cancellation of the match due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the London side. (REPORT)

Barcelona, in a referendum, approved new financial plans including an additional 1.5 billion euros that will enable the club to renovate its iconic but languishing Camp Nou stadium and its surroundings. (REPORT)

European champion Barcelona will play Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Women's Champions League. (REPORT)

Premier League clubs have agreed to continue playing games scheduled over the festive period despite several fixtures being postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (REPORT)

Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that the Africa Cup of Nations would go ahead as planned in Cameroon. (REPORT)

Former India goalkeeper Sanath Sett, who was part of the 1954 Asian Games squad, died here on Friday after prolonged illness. (REPORT)

As many as 18 Indian referees have been selected in the FIFA Refereeing International list for 2022, as confirmed by the All India Football Federation. (REPORT)

Riyad Mahrez will captain Algeria as it defends its African Cup of Nations crown next month, named by coach Djamel Belmadi to lead his 28-man squad at the tournament in Cameroon. (REPORT)

AC Milan and Inter Milan moved a step closer to building their own stadium as they announced on Tuesday the design for the new San Siro, called “The Cathedral” because it was inspired by Milan's cathedral — the Duomo di Milano — as well as the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele. (REPORT)

CHESS

India's V S Raahul and B Savitha Shri won the boys' and girls' titles in the Asian Junior Chess Championship in Sri Lanka on Thursday. (REPORT)

Indian chess ace Viswanathan Anand managed only two wins to finish last in the seventh Vugar Gashimov Memorial chess tournament on Thursday. His sole win on the second day of the blitz event came against Czech Republic's David Navara in a 70-move marathon in round 10. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

The sole thicknesses for all athletic shoes in track and field events will be simplified to a stack height of 20mm from November 1, 2024. (READ)

Track coach Alberto Salazar's appeal of his lifetime ban for sexual misconduct was rejected by the US Center for SafeSport in the latest defeat of his once-storied career. (READ)

The Diamond League of track and field athletic competitions has announced that Shenzhen would host the 2022 season's second meet in China. (READ)

TABLE TENNIS

Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula emerged as men's and women's singles champions, respectively at the UTT-National-ranking South Zone tournament in Puducherry on Thursday. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

India's two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu was on Monday appointed as a member of the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) Athletes' Commission. (REPORT)

Riding on his historic World Championship silver, India's Kidambi Srikanth jumped four places to regain his place in the world's top 10 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. (REPORT)

Kerala's Kiran George and top seed Aakarshi Kashyap of Chattisgarh clinched the men's and women's singles titles, respectively at the All India senior ranking badminton tournament in Chennai on Wednesday. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Former Formula One driver and Paralympic cycling champion Alex Zanardi is back home after nearly 18 months in hospital following a near-fatal handbike accident. (READ)

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael, will double up as a Ferrari reserve driver next season while also having a regular race seat at US-owned Haas. (READ)

Canadian Nicholas Latifi spoke out after receiving death threats and online abuse over a crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that led to Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning the Formula One title and Lewis Hamilton missing out. (READ)

HOCKEY

Olympic bronze winning Indian men's hockey team will end the year in third spot, its highest-ever, as per the International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings released on Thursday. (REPORT)

Uttar Pradesh rode on a brace from Arun Sahani to script a 3-1 win over Chandigarh in the final of the 11th Hockey India-junior National men’s hockey championship on Saturday. (REPORT)

Olympic bronze medallist India defeated arch-rival Pakistan 4-3 in a pulsating third-place playoff match to win the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Davis Cupper Saketh Myneni rose to the occasion to lead Team Radiant to the trophy with a 22-18 victory over Bangalore Challengers in the final of the Centena Pro Tennis League on Saturday. (REPORT)

Canadian Denis Shapovalov announced on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sydney for the ATP Cup. (REPORT)

Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday pulled out of next month's Australian Open as the former world number three continues his recovery from a heel injury. (REPORT)

Former world number one Andy Murray on Thursday was handed a wild card into the main draw of next month's Australian Open. (REPORT)

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur tested positive for COVID-19 after competing in the Abu Dhabi exhibition, both confirmed on Tuesday. (REPORT)

Rafa Nadal said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain after making his comeback from injury in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week. (REPORT)

Emma Raducanu was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, receiving British sport's annual individual accolade as a reward for her remarkable U.S. Open triumph. (REPORT)

SWIMMING

Star Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj continued his record-breaking spree at the FINA short course World Championships here on Monday, registering his third 'Best Indian time' in the tournament.