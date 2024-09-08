MagazineBuy Print

Yoga to be a demonstration sport at Asian Games 2026: Olympic Council of Asia president Randhir Singh

Randhir, who was elected unopposed as the OCA president, said yoga will need to make its impact at the Nagoya Games to be included as a medal event in the 2030 Asian Games.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 16:24 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Image: “There are risks of injuries in all other sports, but yoga is a sport which rejuvenates your body,” said Randhir Singh.
Representative Image: "There are risks of injuries in all other sports, but yoga is a sport which rejuvenates your body," said Randhir Singh. | Photo Credit: R. K. Nithin
infoIcon

Representative Image: “There are risks of injuries in all other sports, but yoga is a sport which rejuvenates your body,” said Randhir Singh. | Photo Credit: R. K. Nithin

Yogasana, on Sunday, was included as a demonstration event at the 2026 Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Yogasana’s inclusion in the Asian Games calendar as a demonstration sport was unanimously passed at the 44th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), where India’s Randhir Singh was elected unopposed as the OCA president for a term of four years from 2024 till 2028.

“Yoga will be a demonstration sport in Nagoya as the calendar for 2026 Asian Games has already been made and approved,” Randhir said.

“In 10 days time, we have managed to convince all members and include yoga, which is being promoted by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are risks of injuries in all other sports, but yoga is a sport which rejuvenates your body,” he added.

Randhir said yoga will need to make its impact at the Nagoya Games to be included as a medal event in the 2030 Asian Games.

“In Nagoya, yoga has to make it presence felt. We have to tell other nations about the benefit of yogasana. We need to send instructors and teach other nations and make it popular,” he said.

