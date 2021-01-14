Moments of 2020

Five winners in a row for Kenin It was the Australian Open final. Sofia Kenin had already had to come back from a set down. In game five of the decider, Garbine Muguruza had three break points on her opponent’s serve. What followed was two minutes of the most sensational tennis ever witnessed. Break point 1 saved with a backhand winner down the line. Another backhand winner down the line saves the second. A forehand winner at the end of an 11-shot rally and it’s deuce. Ace out wide, and now it’s advantage Kenin. Muguruza approaches the net, but Kenin whips a cross-court passing shot to win the game. “It was the best five shots of my life,” Kenin said later. “That game’s going to be with me forever.” Kenin reeled off the next three games to become the youngest Australian Open champion since Maria Sharapova in 2008. - Neil Rodricks Photo: Getty Images

2/8