Farokh Engineer on the 1971 series win, parallels with Rishabh Pant, money in cricket

In 1971, India has tamed the British cricket lion in its den. It was a historic day when India beat England in the third and final Test by four wickets with 205 minutes to spare at the Kensington Oval, to clinch the series 1-0.

One of the fulcrums of the Indian effort at the Oval was Farokh Engineer. Now 83, the veteran Indian cricketer looks back at that memorable victory with fondness as he joins Vijay Lokapally in this episode.



