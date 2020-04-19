Quiz Quiz: Cricket World Cup, 1979 The second edition of the men's cricket World Cup was held in England in the summer of 1979. How much do you know about it? Find out with our quiz. Team Sportstar 19 April, 2020 12:49 IST Clive Lloyd holds up the 1979 World Cup trophy after West Indies defeated England in the final at the Lords. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 19 April, 2020 12:49 IST 1.Only two centuries were scored during the 1979 cricket World Cup. Viv Richards hit one in the final. Who hit the other? Glenn Turner Graham Gooch Gordon Greenidge 2.The 1979 tournament saw few team totals of above 200. Of the 22 innings in the group stage (one out of the 12 matches was abandoned), how many crossed 200? Four Five Six 3.And how many innings crossed 200 in the final three matches (semis and final)? Four Five Six 4.When England bowled Canada out for 45, it was the lowest ODI total at the time, a record not broken until 1993. But what record does that Canadian innings still hold? Most ducks in a completed ODI innings Lowest run rate in a completed innings (1.11) Fewest balls faced in a completed ODI innings 5.The final between the West Indies and England holds the dubious record of most ducks in an ODI match. How many? Seven Eight Nine 6.Who was the youngest player at the tournament? Ranjan Madugalle Sudath Pasqual Kapil Dev 7.One team had the three oldest players at the tournament in its squad. Which one? Canada Garnett Brisbane (December 31, 1938), Cecil Marshall (September 13, 1939) and Charles Baksh (March 15, 1940) England Garnett Brisbane (December 31, 1938), Cecil Marshall (September 13, 1939) and Charles Baksh (March 15, 1940) West Indies Garnett Brisbane (December 31, 1938), Cecil Marshall (September 13, 1939) and Charles Baksh (March 15, 1940) 8.Which future World Cup-winning coach played the 1979 tournament? John Wright Dav Whatmore Geoff Marsh