Bindra, Campriani on helping three war survivors prepare for Tokyo

World and Olympic champions Niccolo Campriani and Abhinav Bindra have faced many a challenge in their fabulous careers.

However, they are heartily engaging themselves in a more demanding task of helping three war survivors - Mahdi, Khaoula and Luna - train to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.



Three-time Olympic champion Campriani started the project and Bindra later opted to support after hearing about the venture.



"Seeing the resolve, determination and commitment, I volunteered to help," said Bindra.



Addressing an online media conference, Campriani and Bindra talked about a five-part video series Taking Refuge shot by the Olympic Channel. The series is based on how the duo have been preparing Mahdi, Khaoula and Luna for competitions.

Having joined the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne after the Rio Olympics, where he won the gold medal in both 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3-position events, Campriani had used the Archery Centre to train the athletes.

Since the postponement of the Games, he has shifted them to another centre to help them train with other shooters. He has also borrowed his own rifle donated to the Olympic museum for use till the quadrennial event.



Mahdi and Khaoula also had the experience of training at the Abhinav Bindra Centre in Bengaluru with some of India's best shooters and got to use high performance equipments.



With only 10 to 20 shooters, from among 50 on scholarship, likely to compete as part of the refugee team, there is no guarantee of a berth for the three shooters.

Campriani, however, said they are enjoying the journey. "They are training well to reach a competitive level. They have one more year to train."