MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Shooting Championships 2023: Aishwary Tomar wins 50m rifle 3P gold

The 22-year-old Tomar shot 463.5 in the final to win the gold. China’s Tian Jiaming took the silver with a score of 462.7. Another Chinese, Du Linshu picked up the bronze with 450.3.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 12:49 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.
FILE PHOTO: Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual event and helped India grab a team silver at the Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon, Korea on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Tomar shot 463.5 in the final to win the gold. China’s Tian Jiaming took the silver with a score of 462.7. Another Chinese, Du Linshu picked up the bronze with 450.3.

Tomar had finished fifth in the qualification round with 591.

The Indian trio of Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran won the team silver with a total score of 1764, behind China (1777).

India has already got the maximum (two) possible Olympic quota places in this event through Kusale and Sheoran.

Kusale had won the Paris Games quota during the World Championships in Cairo last year. Sheoran did the same in this year’s World Championships in Baku.

Related Topics

Asian Shooting Championship /

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar /

Swapnil Kusale /

Akhil Sheoran

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs South Africa live score, World Cup 2023: SA 43/1 (10); Boult gets Bavuma on 24, van der Dussen in at No. 3 - NZ vs SA updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. German court orders Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case - lawyers
    Reuters
  3. We are ready for summer or winter World Cup in 2034: Saudi FA president
    AFP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2034 to be played in Saudi Arabia, confirms Infantino
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs BAN: Pakistan keeps World Cup semifinal hopes alive after beating Bangladesh by seven wickets
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Asian Shooting Championships 2023: Aishwary Tomar wins 50m rifle 3P gold
    PTI
  2. Asian Shooting Championship: Shriyanka Sadangi seals Paris Olympic quota
    PTI
  3. Shooter Anish Bhanwala wins bronze and India’s 12th Paris Olympics quota place
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Shooting Championships: Manu Bhaker finishes fifth, secures 11th quota for India at Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  5. Asian Shooting Championship: Arjun Babuta, Tilottama Sen bag Olympic quota places with silver medals; Men’s 10m air rifle team wins gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs South Africa live score, World Cup 2023: SA 43/1 (10); Boult gets Bavuma on 24, van der Dussen in at No. 3 - NZ vs SA updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. German court orders Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case - lawyers
    Reuters
  3. We are ready for summer or winter World Cup in 2034: Saudi FA president
    AFP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2034 to be played in Saudi Arabia, confirms Infantino
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs BAN: Pakistan keeps World Cup semifinal hopes alive after beating Bangladesh by seven wickets
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment