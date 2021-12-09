National Shooting Championship: Ankur Mittal wins trap gold

Ankur Mittal, the reigning world champion in double trap, won the trap gold at the 64th National Shooting Championship at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club in Patiala on Thursday.

In a very competitive field of 221 that had all the best shooters, past and present fighting for honours, the 29-year-old Ankur topped the ‘single barrel’ final with a score of 43. He beat Aditya Bhardwaj by three points.

Qualification topper Zoravar Singh Sandhu was pipped to the bronze by Rayyan Rizvi, while Aakash Kushwaha and Danish Ahmad finished fifth and sixth respectively.

A regular in the national team, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 115 and missed the final by one point. Olympian Kynan Chenai and Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran shot 114 and finished 10th and 11th respectively.

Former World champion and multiple time Asian and National champion Manavjit Sandhu shot 109 and finished 35th.

Former Asian champion Anwer Sultan (109), the only Indian shooter to win an Olympic quota for the Sydney Olympics in 2000, also shot 109 for the 40th place. Olympian and national coach Mansher Singh and former national champion Anirudh Singh shot 108 and placed 41st and 43rd respectively.

The president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Raninder Singh, two-time silver medallist in the national championship, shot 95 and placed 95th.

Athens Olympics silver medallist in double trap, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore shot 93 for the 133rd spot.

In the junior section, another double trap shooter, 19-year-old Shapath Bhardwaj won the gold as he pipped Vivaan Kapoor 4-3 in the shoot-off after the two were tied on 41 in the final.

Meanwhile, in the 50-metre rifle prone event in Bhopal, Bandhvi Singh won the women’s and junior gold medals with a score of 626.0.

