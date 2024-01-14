MagazineBuy Print

Asia Olympic Qualifiers: Indian shooters pick up more gold medals in Jakarta

At the Olympic qualifiers for shotgun discipline in Kuwait City, at least two women trap shooters were favourably placed after day one of qualification, to make the top six finals cut on Monday.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 17:03 IST , JAKARTA - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This is the country’s most successful outing in the continental tournament.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This is the country's most successful outing in the continental tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This is the country’s most successful outing in the continental tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian shooters continued to hit the bullseye in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers here on Sunday, with Yogesh Singh winning the men’s 25m individual standard pistol gold before combining with Amit Kumar and Om Prakash to claim the team event.

At the Olympic qualifiers for shotgun discipline in Kuwait City, at least two women trap shooters were favourably placed after day one of qualification, to make the top six finals cut on Monday.

Yogesh shot 572 to clinch the standard pistol gold and then partnered with Amit (565) and Prakash (553) for the team gold in the event, bringing India’s overall podium finishes to a whopping 32, including 14 gold and 10 silver.

It marks the country’s most successful outing in the continental tournament.

In the shotgun qualifications, which began with the men’s and women’s trap, Shreyasi Singh was lying second with a score of 71 after the first 75 targets. Bhavya Tripathi was also in the top six with 68 after the first three rounds. Manisha Keer was 11th with 65.

The trap final round of qualification and the finals are slated for Monday, offering two Paris Olympic quotas each. India has the opportunity to secure one quota from each event.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
