NRAI felicitates Asian Games 2023 medallists

NRAI felicitated the medal winners of the Asian Games with mementos at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 18:45 IST , New Delhi

Kamesh Srinivasan
NRAI felicitates Asian Games 2023 medallists and coaches
NRAI felicitates Asian Games 2023 medallists and coaches | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

NRAI felicitates Asian Games 2023 medallists and coaches | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) felicitated the medal winners of the Asian Games with mementos at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

The Indian contingent of men, women and juniors are training in the Capital for the Asian Championship to be staged in Changwon, Korea, from October 22.

Commending the shooters on their best ever performance in the Asian Games, accounting for 22 of the 107 medals the country won in Hangzhou, China, the senior vice-president of NRAI, Kalikesh Singh Deo said, “This is a stepping stone, and greater achievements await our talented shooters”.

READ | Asian Games dream may have gone sour but Kusale now aiming for Asian Championships gold

The Asian championship will offer 24 Olympic quota places for the Paris Games. India has won seven Olympic quota so far in the World Championships.

India will field a 36-member squad for the Asian championship along with 17 coaches and support staff. The first batch will leave for Korea on Wednesday.

There will be 12 Olympic events, and India can win a maximum of 11 Olympic quota. The team has already won the maximum possible two Olympic quota in men’s rifle 3-position event through Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran.

With a country being eligible to win only one Olympic quota in an event in each of the ISSF championships, India will aspire to win one each in the 11 Olympic events that it is eligible to win the quota.

India had fielded 15 shooters for the Tokyo Games, and the effort would be to win more quota this time, despite the newly introduced restriction.

Apart from the men and women, India will also field a 38-member junior squad for the Asian championship. It will have 24 coaches and other support staff. The team will leave for Korea in batches, depending on their events.

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
