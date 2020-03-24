More Sports Shooting Shooting Coronavirus: Shooting selection trials postponed The National Rifle Association of India said the entries received for the trials would be valid whenever they are held. Team Sportstar 24 March, 2020 16:03 IST National shooting selection trials which were scheduled to be held in April have been postponed indefinitely. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 24 March, 2020 16:03 IST The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has postponed the selection trials for rifle and pistol scheduled to be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, in April.Fresh dates would be announced "once the conditions are conducive to conduct trials’’.Entries received for the trials would be valid whenever they are held. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.