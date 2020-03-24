Shooting

Coronavirus: Shooting selection trials postponed

The National Rifle Association of India said the entries received for the trials would be valid whenever they are held.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 March, 2020 16:03 IST
NRAI

National shooting selection trials which were scheduled to be held in April have been postponed indefinitely.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 March, 2020 16:03 IST

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has postponed the selection trials for rifle and pistol scheduled to be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, in April.

Fresh dates would be announced "once the conditions are conducive to conduct trials’’.

Entries received for the trials would be valid whenever they are held.

 Related