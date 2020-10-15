Shooter Esha Singh keen on improving basics at Olympic camp

Junior World Cup medallist Esha Singh is excited to join the national preparatory camp for Olympic hopefuls in Delhi from Thursday.

“It is a great feeling to be in the company of some of the country’s biggest names in shooting. I look forward to seeing an all-round improvement in my skills during the two-month camp,” the 15-year-old shooter informed Sportstar.

"The bio-bubble should be a different kind of experience for sure even as all precautionary measures are in place,” she said.

Esha, who happens to be the youngest shooter in the camp, has not missed any training sessions since March this year when the COVID-19 induced lockdown was imposed. She had the privilege of practising at the ‘range’ in her backyard here.

“That way, I am fortunate I stayed in touch with the sport despite the global crisis. I am lucky to also have my father (Sachin Singh) as my mentor and coach during these critical times,” Esha said.

“The last major event I took part in was the Olympic trials inMarch in Delhi before the pandemic broke out. So, when I join the camp, I can confidently say that it is all about other aspects of the sport like mental and physical preparations and not just about shooting,” she said.

“I feel the main areas of focus for me will be to be better equipped to handle pressure and improve my basics under the guidance of coach Ved Prakash Sir. Like competing in front of a lot of people for which I have not been exposed so much earlier,” the 2019 Asian Airgun 10m air pistol gold medallist said.

“Honestly, I don’t have any immediate targets. Anyhow this year is almost gone and there are hints that the Nationals, World Cup and the Olympic qualifying events will begin early next year. Hopefully, by that time I should be ready mentally for any challenge,” she said.