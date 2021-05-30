More Sports Shooting Shooting European Championship: Moudgil shoots 1173 in rifle 3-positions MQS, Jolyn tops qualification Former World Champion in prone Tejaswini Sawant had a score of 1172. Team Sportstar New Delhi 30 May, 2021 19:53 IST FILE PHOTO: Anjum Moudgil during the 62nd National Shooting Championships in Thiruvananthapuram. - The Hindu Team Sportstar New Delhi 30 May, 2021 19:53 IST Former world record holder Anjum Moudgil shot 1173 in the women'srifle 3-position event in the MQS section of the European ShootingChampionship in Osijek, Croatia, on Sunday.Former World Champion in prone Tejaswini Sawant had a score of 1172.READ | CWG 2022: Shooting, Archery Championships yet to be ratified by IOA Jolyn Beer of Germany topped the qualification with 1185 in a field of66 regular shooters. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.