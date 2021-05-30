Shooting

European Championship: Moudgil shoots 1173 in rifle 3-positions MQS, Jolyn tops qualification

Former World Champion in prone Tejaswini Sawant had a score of 1172.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
New Delhi 30 May, 2021 19:53 IST
Anjum Moudgil

FILE PHOTO: Anjum Moudgil during the 62nd National Shooting Championships in Thiruvananthapuram.   -  The Hindu

Former world record holder Anjum Moudgil shot 1173 in the women's
rifle 3-position event in the MQS section of the European Shooting
Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Sunday.

Jolyn Beer of Germany topped the qualification with 1185 in a field of
66 regular shooters.