CWG 2022: Shooting, Archery Championships yet to be ratified by IOA

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is yet to ratify the hosting of the 2022 Commonwealth Shooting and Archery Championships for the lack of an "in-person" meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta also said it will be really difficult to host the two events in Chandigarh seven months from now given the severity of the pandemic situation and the pending vaccination of billions of people.

"We need a physical meeting of the Executive Committee or General House (of the IOA) to formally ratify the championships and plan for them accordingly. But the pandemic has not allowed us to have a physical meeting so far," Mehta told PTI.

"Regarding the venue also, some in the archery (association) want it in Delhi instead of Chandigarh. So, nothing has been decided."

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) had in February last year agreed to add the medals from these two events to the final CWG tally one week after the conclusion of the event following India's threat to pull out of the Birmingham Games.

"The IOA members will need to discuss the feasibility of hosting these two events in January next year and nobody knows when this pandemic will get over," Mehta said.

READ | European Championship: Aishwary shoots 1172, Larsen tops qualifiers with 1186

"I don't know how many Indians will be vaccinated in seven months from now. How many countries will send their athletes to India if the pandemic continues till then? The Commonwealth family has 72 countries and hosting two big events is no joke.

"There is talk of the possibility of a third wave and the precautions the people and the countries will have to take. Should we plan for two big two international competitions during that time? These are the things the IOA members will have to consider."

The CGF, when contacted by PTI, said, "Ultimately, it will be a decision for the IOA and the relevant authorities in India to rule on whether the event can safely take place."

"We are very mindful of the impact the pandemic is having in India while the safety and security of Commonwealth athletes due to compete at the event will be a top priority for the CGF and the IOA."

"These two events are to be organised, planned and financed by the national federations and the government, not by the CGF. The question is: should we go ahead and start planning in the middle of a pandemic and later find there are no takers?"

ALSO READ | Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari: A couple on a mission

Scrapping these two events may see India's medal tally in the 2022 Birmingham Games take a severe hit as the country is used to a huge haul in shooting.

Asked about such a scenario, Mehta said: "That was why we (IOA) had worked really hard to get these shooting and archery championships in India to have the medals counted. But we had not anticipated this pandemic.

"Now, it is purely a question of feasibility as well as the health and safety of the athletes."

In July 2019, the IOA had proposed to boycott the 2022 Birmingham CWG for dropping shooting from the roster. But following a visit by CGF president Louise Martin and then CEO David Grevemberg in November last, the IOA withdrew its warning during the Annual General Body Meeting in December 2019.

While the cost for the shooting championship is to be met largely by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the archery event would be funded solely by the Government of India.