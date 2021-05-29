More Sports Shooting Shooting European Championship: Aishwary shoots 1172, Larsen tops qualifiers with 1186 The 20-year-old Aishwary, who had won the gold in the World Cup in Delhi in March, had a series of 395 in kneeling, 392 in prone and 385 in the standing position. Team Sportstar New Delhi 29 May, 2021 20:56 IST Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar during the ISSF World Cup in Delhi on March 24, 2021. - The Hindu Team Sportstar New Delhi 29 May, 2021 20:56 IST The young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot 1172 in men’s rifle 3-positions in the MQS section of the European shooting championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Saturday.The 20-year-old Aishwary, who had won the gold in the World Cup in Delhi in March, had a series of 395 in kneeling, 392 in prone and 385 in the standing position.READ | Smirnov, Pandit en route to joining Indian shooting team in Croatia Olympian Sanjeev Rajput shot a total of 1162, with 392 in kneeling, 391 in prone and 379 in standing section.The European shooters were in intimidating form with Henrik Larsen of Norway topping the qualifiers with a total of 1186. He had a series of 398, 399 and 389 in kneeling, prone and standing positions respectively. There were 28 shooters who shot 1170 or more in a field of 64. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.