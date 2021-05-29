European Championship: Aishwary shoots 1172, Larsen tops qualifiers with 1186

The young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot 1172 in men’s rifle 3-positions in the MQS section of the European shooting championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Saturday.



The 20-year-old Aishwary, who had won the gold in the World Cup in Delhi in March, had a series of 395 in kneeling, 392 in prone and 385 in the standing position.

Olympian Sanjeev Rajput shot a total of 1162, with 392 in kneeling, 391 in prone and 379 in standing section.



The European shooters were in intimidating form with Henrik Larsen of Norway topping the qualifiers with a total of 1186. He had a series of 398, 399 and 389 in kneeling, prone and standing positions respectively. There were 28 shooters who shot 1170 or more in a field of 64.