Shooting

Shooting World Cup: India wins 15 medals, tops medal table

India won five gold, six silver and four bronze to top the medal tally at the Shooting World Cup in Changwon.

PTI
20 July, 2022 14:45 IST
Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Chain Singh won a silver medal in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Postions Team event.

Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Chain Singh won a silver medal in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Postions Team event. | Photo Credit: PTI

India finished the Changwon ISSF Shooting World Cup with a haul of 15 medals, including five gold, six silver, and four bronze on Wednesday and topped the medal table.

On the final day of the competition, the Indian trio of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, and Sameer won the silver medal in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team event.

The Indians were all set to top the podium and were leading 10-2 against the Czech Republic team of Martin Podhrasky, Tomas Tehan, and Matej Rampula. But the Indian trio went down 15-17 to settle for second place.

In the skeet mixed team event, the pair of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Mufaddal Deesawala finished ninth out of 17 teams with a score of 138 out of 150.

India had won all five ISSF World Cup stages in 2019, one in the curtailed 2021 season and yet again this year in the first stage in Cairo.

The next big assignment for the rifle and pistol shooters will be the much-awaited ISSF World Championship scheduled in Cairo in October this year.

A good performance by the Indian shooters at the World Championships means they will have a chance to represent India at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The shotgun squad, on the other hand, will take part in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, slated to take place in Osijek, Croatia in September.

