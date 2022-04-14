Shooting coaches get intense training

The first edition of the six-week shooting certification course for coaches successfully culminated with the two-week practical training session recently at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad.

The course, offered by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala, dealt with a variety of topics, ably explained by the experienced coaches like Deepali Deshpande, Samaresh Jung, Anuja Jung, Om Prakash Chaudhary, Manoj Kumar, R Padmanabhan among others.

The course coordinator Shakun Bhugra played a significant role in putting together the topics and the right experts to explain them, much to the satisfaction of the student coaches. The course was broken into three spells of two weeks each from January.

From the rules governing pistol, rifle and shotgun, the technical aspects that go with them, the details of Olympic and non-Olympic events, to coaching dynamics and professional development, a wide range of topics were dealt by the experts.

There were also lessons on exercise physiology, sports anthropometry, sports medicine, Strength and Conditioning, sports biochemistry, Sports nutrition, sports biomechanics and sports psychology.

The course was conducted with the support of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). The organisers expressed confidence about hosting the next course soon, following the overwhelming response by the aspiring coaches.