More Sports Shooting Shooting Indian shotgun coach tests positive for COVID-19 in Cairo All the members of the Indian contingent were tested upon their arrival. The coach tested positive but the other members of the Indian contingent returned negative. PTI New Delhi 28 February, 2021 12:16 IST A shotgun coach with the Indian shooting team has tested positive for COVID-19. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - REUTERS (REPRESENTATIVE) PTI New Delhi 28 February, 2021 12:16 IST A shotgun coach with the Indian shooting team has tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Cairo for the ISSF World Cup in Cairo.The coach had been immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus, an official of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said. Indian men's skeet team wins bronze at ISSF World Cup All the members of the Indian contingent were tested upon their arrival in the Egyptian capital. The coach tested positive but the other members of the Indian contingent returned negative.The coach is asymptomatic and is in quarantine at the moment. He is being monitored by the medical team and is likely to undergo another test in a day or two. ISSF World Cup in Korea postponed due to mandatory hard quarantine As per the protocol issued by the organisers, all teams have to take COVID tests every 72 hours.India has so far won the team bronze medal in both men's and women's skeet events but could not finish on the podium in individual events. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.