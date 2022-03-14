More Sports Shooting Shooting Shotgun World Cup: Indian team bags silver in men’s trap Kuwait prevails over India in the gold-medal match in men’s trap; Poland occupies third place. Kamesh Srinivasan 14 March, 2022 21:09 IST Prithviraj Tondaiman (in picture), a member of the Indian team in men’s trap. - Kamesh Srinivasan Kamesh Srinivasan 14 March, 2022 21:09 IST The Indian men’s trap team bagged the silver behind Kuwait in the shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday.Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Zoravar Singh Sandhu shot 214 in qualification to make the cut for the gold medal match, three points behind Kuwait, which went on to prevail 6-2 for the gold.ALSO READ - Shooting selection trials: Manu shines in women’s 25m sports pistolIn men’s skeet, Mairaj Ahmad Khan (94), Anantjeet Singh Naruka (92) and Gurjoat Khangura (92) were placed in the 30th, 38th and 47th place, with one more round to go for the semifinals.In women’s skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan recovered with two rounds of 24 for a total of 84, but Areeba Khan struggled with rounds of 17 and 18 in reaching a total of 73.The results (Men’s trap team)1. Kuwait (Naser Meqlad, Talal Alrashidi, Abdulrahman Al Faihan) 6 (217);2. India (Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, Zoravar Singh Sandhu) 2 (214);3. Poland 6 (208);4. Turkey 4 (207). Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :