Shotgun World Cup: Indian team bags silver in men’s trap

The Indian men’s trap team bagged the silver behind Kuwait in the shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday.

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Zoravar Singh Sandhu shot 214 in qualification to make the cut for the gold medal match, three points behind Kuwait, which went on to prevail 6-2 for the gold.

In men’s skeet, Mairaj Ahmad Khan (94), Anantjeet Singh Naruka (92) and Gurjoat Khangura (92) were placed in the 30th, 38th and 47th place, with one more round to go for the semifinals.

In women’s skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan recovered with two rounds of 24 for a total of 84, but Areeba Khan struggled with rounds of 17 and 18 in reaching a total of 73.