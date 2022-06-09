More Sports Shooting Shooting Para Shooting WC 2022: Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana and Akash win silver in Mixed Team 50m Pistol event With this India pushes its tally to five medals at the ongoing Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup. Team Sportstar Chateauroux 09 June, 2022 23:11 IST The trio of Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana and Akash secured a silver medal at the Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1 event in the ongoing Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images Team Sportstar Chateauroux 09 June, 2022 23:11 IST The trio of Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana and Akash secured a silver medal at the Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1 event in the ongoing Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup on Thursday. With this, India's medal tally now includes three golds and two silver medals. INDIA CLINCHES 5th Men's trio @manishnarwal02 @AdhanaSinghraj & Akash won in P4 - Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1 at #Chateauroux2022 WSPS World Cup, France Many congratulations 's tally: 3 2#IndianSports #ParaShooting pic.twitter.com/coXpWWaNX5— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 9, 2022 Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :