Para Shooting WC 2022: Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana and Akash win silver in Mixed Team 50m Pistol event

With this India pushes its tally to five medals at the ongoing Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup.

Chateauroux 09 June, 2022 23:11 IST

The trio of Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana and Akash secured a silver medal at the Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1 event in the ongoing Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup on Thursday.

With this, India's medal tally now includes three golds and two silver medals.

 

