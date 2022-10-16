It was another gold for India as Arjun Babuta, Kiran Jadhav and Rudrankksh Patil powered the team to a 16-10 victory over China in air rifle men’s team event of the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

The Chinese team with World and Olympic champion Yang Haoran as spearhead, did fight back from being down 2-14 to 10-14, but the Indian trio nailed it without any further drama.

The Indian women’s team of Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar and Mehuli Ghosh beat Germany 17-11 for the bronze. The team had missed the gold medal match by 0.5 point to USA.

In the 25-metre standard pistol mixed team junior event, Manvi Jain and Sameer Ghulia won the silver as the duo got beaten 17-3 by Feng Sixuan and Liu Yangpan of China. The second Indian team of Payal Khatri and Sahil Dudhane beat Norway pair 16-14 for the bronze medal.

In air pistol women’s team event, Palak Gulia, Rhythm Sangwan and Yuvika Tomar were beaten to the gold 16-8 by China.

In the men’s air pistol team event, Shiva Narwal, Vijayveer Sidhu and Naveen placed fifth in the second stage with 580, missing the medal round by two points. The team had topped qualification in the first stage with 878, five points ahead of the eventual gold medallist China.

In the 50-metre rifle 3-position junior men’s team event, Sartaj Tiwana, Pankaj Mukheja and Surya Pratap Singh qualified for the second stage in the third place with a score of 1293.

The junior women’s team of Nischal, Nikita Kundu and Nupur Kumrawat, in the rifle 3-position event, placed 10th with a score of 1278.

India was second in the medals table with five gold, two silver and five bronze medals. China led with 12 gold, six silver and three bronze. US was the only other team to win a gold from among 14 countries that have found a place in the medals table so far.