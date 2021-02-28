More Sports Shooting Shooting Indian shooters disappoint in the mixed team event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup The pairs of Dhaliwal-Khan and Sekhon-Bajwa finished with scores of 137 and 134 respectively, which was not enough for them to secure any medals. PTI CAIRO 28 February, 2021 15:56 IST PTI CAIRO 28 February, 2021 15:56 IST Indian shooters drew a blank in the skeet mixed team competition at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, with Parinaaz Dhaliwal-Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon-Angad Bajwa finishing seventh and 10th respectively.Parinaaz and Mairaj finished with a combined effort of 137 out of 150 in the qualification round. Russia team one and the Czech Republic made it to the bronze medal match with scores of 138 on Saturday.ALSO, READ | Indian shotgun coach tests positive for COVID-19 in CairoThe second Indian duo of Ganemat and Angad shot 134 to finish 10th. Russia team two won the gold beating Poland team two 35-31 in the final.The Russian teams swept all three gold medals in the skeet team competition to occupy the top spot in the medals tally.India won one bronze medal in the men's team event of the skeet discipline, which concluded on Saturday.In all, 10 nations, including India have won medals so far. After a day's break, the trap competitions will start on Monday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.