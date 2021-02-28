Indian shooters disappoint in the mixed team event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Indian shooters drew a blank in the skeet mixed team competition at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, with Parinaaz Dhaliwal-Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon-Angad Bajwa finishing seventh and 10th respectively.

Parinaaz and Mairaj finished with a combined effort of 137 out of 150 in the qualification round. Russia team one and the Czech Republic made it to the bronze medal match with scores of 138 on Saturday.

ALSO, READ | Indian shotgun coach tests positive for COVID-19 in Cairo

The second Indian duo of Ganemat and Angad shot 134 to finish 10th. Russia team two won the gold beating Poland team two 35-31 in the final.

The Russian teams swept all three gold medals in the skeet team competition to occupy the top spot in the medals tally.

India won one bronze medal in the men's team event of the skeet discipline, which concluded on Saturday.

In all, 10 nations, including India have won medals so far. After a day's break, the trap competitions will start on Monday.