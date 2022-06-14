June 14: Indian sports news wrap of the day

Nisha Kanwar came up with a decisive 10.6 on match point to beat Shailaja Patel 16-14 and win the gold medal in women’s air rifle in the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

Shailaja, a third-year student of sports science from Gujarat, had saved two match points from 10-14 to draw level with Nisha. She delivered a shot of 9.8 to settle for the silver. The experienced Mehuli Ghosh, who was second best with 630.3 in the first stage of qualification behind Meghana Sajjanar (630.4), ended up with the bronze.

Meghana placed fourth ahead of Narmada Nithin, Samiksha Dhingra, Gautami Bhanot and Yashika Shriramoj.

Ramita Jindal, the Khelo India Youth Games champion at the same venue, won the junior gold in style with a perfect 10.9 on the last shot. She beat Atmika Gupta 17-7. However, Ramita lost the gold match 13-17 to Yashika Shriramoj in the youth final, after recovering from 6-12 to 13-15. Yashika shot 10.6 to Ramita’s 10.2 to clinch the gold.

The 13-year-old Andhra girl, Yashika also won the sub-youth gold on the basis of her qualification score of 629.6, as the event does not feature a final.

The results (10m air rifle) Women : 1. Nisha Kanwar 16 (262.1) 629.4; 2. Shailaja Patel 14 (260.7) 628.5; 3. Mehuli Ghosh 630.3 (260.3).

: 1. Nisha Kanwar 16 (262.1) 629.4; 2. Shailaja Patel 14 (260.7) 628.5; 3. Mehuli Ghosh 630.3 (260.3). Juniors : 1. Ramita Jindal 17 (262.6) 627.2; 2. Atmika Gupta 7 (259.4) 626.6; 3. Gautami Bhanot 259.3 (628.5).

: 1. Ramita Jindal 17 (262.6) 627.2; 2. Atmika Gupta 7 (259.4) 626.6; 3. Gautami Bhanot 259.3 (628.5). Youth : 1. Yashika Shriramoj 17 (263.0) 629.6; 2. Ramita Jindal 13 (263.1) 627.2; 3. Khushi Saini 261.0 (626.6).

: 1. Yashika Shriramoj 17 (263.0) 629.6; 2. Ramita Jindal 13 (263.1) 627.2; 3. Khushi Saini 261.0 (626.6). Sub-youth : 1. Yashika Shriramoj 629.6; 2. Gautami Bhanot 628.5; 3. Disha Dhankhar 625.0.

- KAMESH SRINIVASAN