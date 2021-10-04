Junior World Shooting Championship: Nischal misses medal by a whisker

Nischal shot 619.8 and missed a medal by 0.2 point in the women’s 50-metre rifle prone event in the Junior World shooting championship in Lima, Peru.



In the non-Olympic event, which thus does not have a final, Anna Janssen of Germany won the gold with a score of 623.3, one point ahead of the Olympic silver medallist Mary Carolynn Tucker of the US. Sheileen Waiber of Austria pipped Nischal to the bronze with 620.0.

In the mixed skeet team event, Raiza Dhillon and Ayush Rudraraju shot 130 and placed seventh. The top four teams made the final.



In junior women’s sports pistol, Manu Bhaker shot 293 to be placed second, one point behind Yana Chuchmarova of Ukraine, after the precision stage. Niveditha Nair followed close with 291. The top eight will qualify for the final after the rapid fire section.



The results:



Junior men: 50m rifle prone: 1. Soma Hammerl (Hun) 623.4; 2. Jiri Privratsky (Cze) 622.9; 3. Max Braun (Ger) 621.5; 7. Pankaj Mukheja 619.0; 14. Surya PratapSingh 615.4; 18 Nitish Kumar 611.0.



Junior women: 50m rifle prone: 1. Anna Janssen (Ger) 623.3; 2. Mary Carolynn Tucker (US) 622.3; 3. Sheileen Waiber (Aut) 620.0; 4. Nischal 619.8; 21. Ashi Chouksey 614.0; 29. Ayushi Podder 611.8.



Mixed skeet team: 1. Italy 31 (144); 2. Romania 29 (138); 3. Greece 29 (134); 4. Italy-2 27 (135); 7. India-2 (Raiza Dhillon, Ayush Rudraraju) 130; 10. India (Areeba Khan, Abhay Singh Sekhon) 126.