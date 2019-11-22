ISSF World Cup Final: Bhaker wins second gold, Saurabh settles for silver

Manu Bhaker ensured that her final tour of the 2019 season remained memorable after clinching her second gold in two days at the Chinese Shooting and Archery Administration Center in Putian.

Bhaker, who was paired with Russia's Artem Chernousov for the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, also ended up bagging the President's Trophy.

The 17-year-old, normally plying her trade in the event alongside Saurabh Chaudhary, had won gold in all the three previous World Cups this year.

On Friday, the Jhajjar-born markswoman made sure that there is no two way to that trend.

Trailing 8-2 in the first half of the Gold Medal match against compatriot Saurabh and Greece's Anna Korakaki, a victory seemed close to impossible for the Russian-Indian pair.

However, a series of high 10s from both Manu and Chernousov, saw the side gradually up the ante to level scores at 11. From that point, there was no looking back, as the duo finished with a scoreline of 17-13.

Earlier, India's Shahzar Rizvi, paired with Serbia's Zorana Arunovic to emerge victorious in the bronze medal match.