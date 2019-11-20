Shooting

ISSF World Cup Final: Manu, Rahi knocked out of 25m air pistol event

CWG gold-medallist Manu Bhaker came 10th while Rahi Sarnobat endured a disappointing outing, finished at the bottom of the heap in the qualification round.

PTI
Putian (China) 20 November, 2019 11:28 IST

Manu Bhaker shot 292 and 291 in the precision and rapid events respectively for a total of 583 in the qualifiers.   -  PTI

PTI
Putian (China) 20 November, 2019 11:28 IST

India’s Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat failed to qualify for the finals of the women’s 25m air pistol event at the World Cup Finals here on Wednesday.

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Manu shot 292 and 291 in the precision and rapid events respectively for a total of 583 in the qualifiers.

While two other shooters, Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp and Elena Galiabovitch of Australia, also ended with a qualification score of 583, the German qualified with a superior tally of inner 10s.

FOLLOW| ISSF World Cup Final live

Manu and Galiabovitch had 17 inner 10s, while Vennekamp shot 23 to be way ahead.

Rahi, on the other hand, endured a disappointing outing. The Asian Games gold-medallist finished bottom of the heap in the qualifiers with a score of 569.

Anish Bhanwala, competing in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event, also crashed out, with a score of 578. He finished 10th.

 Related