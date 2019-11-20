More Sports Shooting Shooting ISSF World Cup Final: Manu, Rahi knocked out of 25m air pistol event CWG gold-medallist Manu Bhaker came 10th while Rahi Sarnobat endured a disappointing outing, finished at the bottom of the heap in the qualification round. PTI Putian (China) 20 November, 2019 11:28 IST Manu Bhaker shot 292 and 291 in the precision and rapid events respectively for a total of 583 in the qualifiers. - PTI PTI Putian (China) 20 November, 2019 11:28 IST India’s Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat failed to qualify for the finals of the women’s 25m air pistol event at the World Cup Finals here on Wednesday.Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Manu shot 292 and 291 in the precision and rapid events respectively for a total of 583 in the qualifiers.While two other shooters, Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp and Elena Galiabovitch of Australia, also ended with a qualification score of 583, the German qualified with a superior tally of inner 10s.FOLLOW| ISSF World Cup Final liveManu and Galiabovitch had 17 inner 10s, while Vennekamp shot 23 to be way ahead.Rahi, on the other hand, endured a disappointing outing. The Asian Games gold-medallist finished bottom of the heap in the qualifiers with a score of 569.Anish Bhanwala, competing in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event, also crashed out, with a score of 578. He finished 10th. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.