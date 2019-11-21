More Sports Shooting Shooting ISSF World Cup Final: Manu Bhaker wins gold in 10m Air Pistol Manu Bhaker shattered the junior World Record with 244.7, becoming the second Indian to finish top in the event in a World Cup Final after Heena Sidhu in 2013. Team Sportstar Putian (China) 21 November, 2019 10:04 IST Manu Bhaker became the second Indian to finish top in 10m Air Pistol in a World Cup Final after Heena Sidhu in 2013. - ISSF Team Sportstar Putian (China) 21 November, 2019 10:04 IST Shooting sensation Manu Bhaker on Thursday, bagged her maiden World Cup Final gold medal in women's 10m Air Pistol at the Chinese Shooting and Archery Administration Center in Putian, China.Not only did she shatter the junior World Record with a final score of 244.7, but also became the second Indian to finish top in the event in a World Cup Final after Heena Sidhu in 2013. Follow the ISSF World Cup live blogCompatriot Yashaswini Singh Deswal, however, missed out on a podium finish, finishing sixth, after Chinese Taipei's Wu Chia Ying pipped her during the elimination.While Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic won the silver with 241.9, Quian Wang of China bagged the bronze with 221.8.In the men’s 10m air pistol event, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary qualified for the final. Verma topped the qualifications with 588 while Chaudhary finished seventh with 581. Shahzar Rizvi was knocked out after he finished with 577. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.