ISSF World Cup Final: Manu Bhaker wins gold in 10m Air Pistol

Shooting sensation Manu Bhaker on Thursday, bagged her maiden World Cup Final gold medal in women's 10m Air Pistol at the Chinese Shooting and Archery Administration Center in Putian, China.

Not only did she shatter the junior World Record with a final score of 244.7, but also became the second Indian to finish top in the event in a World Cup Final after Heena Sidhu in 2013.



Compatriot Yashaswini Singh Deswal, however, missed out on a podium finish, finishing sixth, after Chinese Taipei's Wu Chia Ying pipped her during the elimination.

While Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic won the silver with 241.9, Quian Wang of China bagged the bronze with 221.8.

In the men’s 10m air pistol event, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary qualified for the final. Verma topped the qualifications with 588 while Chaudhary finished seventh with 581. Shahzar Rizvi was knocked out after he finished with 577.